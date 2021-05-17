Galilel Price Reaches $0.0005 (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Galilel has a market cap of $10,041.12 and approximately $109.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galilel has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. One Galilel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Galilel Profile

Galilel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

