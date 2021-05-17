Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

