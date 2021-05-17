GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.96. 883,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,477. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $3.97.
