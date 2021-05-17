GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 108,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,238. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.