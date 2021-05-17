GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 108,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,238. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.