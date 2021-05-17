GameCredits Market Capitalization Reaches $27.58 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and $655,549.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00642891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002607 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,505,887 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

