Gameswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $258,354.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $258,354.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

