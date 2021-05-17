Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

JKPTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.