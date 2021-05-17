GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,790. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

