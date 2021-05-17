Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $140.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.51 and a 12-month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

