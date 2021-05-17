Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

GTES traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,583. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

