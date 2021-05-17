GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Hits $147,416.90

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $147,416.90 and approximately $25.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00622391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

