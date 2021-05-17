Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genasys in a research note issued on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $201.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.32.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

