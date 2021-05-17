General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

NYSE GD opened at $191.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

