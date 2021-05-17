General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $68,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

