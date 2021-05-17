Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.67

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 2282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $859.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,104,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.