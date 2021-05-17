Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 24th (OTCMKTS:GNPKU)

Genesis Park Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNPKU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 24th. Genesis Park Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35.

