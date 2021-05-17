Genesis Shards 24-Hour Volume Tops $650,723.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $650,723.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00091309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00451116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00230561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.03 or 0.01317603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042538 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.