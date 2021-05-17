Genesis Vision Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00016630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.91 or 0.01276385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00116470 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.