Genetron (GTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

