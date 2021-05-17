GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $6,125.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.54 or 0.00638145 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.35 or 1.00180970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00051543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00186950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009020 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

