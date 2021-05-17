George Lista Sells 2,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PFS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,572. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $634,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

