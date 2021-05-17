George R. Nethercutt, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HL stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 24,327,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,664,126. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

