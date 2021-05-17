Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 11.4% Higher

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.57. 329,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,548,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 662,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 95.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at $8,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

