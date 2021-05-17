Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.98

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLAPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

