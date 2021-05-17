Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.95. 27,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 78,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLHAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,018,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,015,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.