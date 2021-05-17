Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.