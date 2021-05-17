Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.25 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.47 and a 200-day moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.