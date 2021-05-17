Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.19. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 119,107 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $630.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth $426,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

