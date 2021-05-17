GMB (GMB) Price Reaches $0.0001

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 92.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, GMB has traded down 92.6% against the dollar. GMB has a market cap of $57,423.98 and approximately $159.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00085341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.38 or 0.01304493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00115683 BTC.

GMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

