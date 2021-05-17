Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $23,246.66 and $140.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

