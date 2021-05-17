Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. 1,338,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,756. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

