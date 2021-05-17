Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. 1,338,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,756. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.