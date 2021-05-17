GoldMint 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $422,418.22 and $1.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

About GoldMint

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.