Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Up 2.4%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.40. 89,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 103,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.