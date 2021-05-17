Golos Blockchain (GLS) One Day Volume Tops $535.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $715,697.22 and $535.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.