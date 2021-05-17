Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $103,530.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 657,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

