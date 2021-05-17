Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,021. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

