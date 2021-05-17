GoNetwork Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,200.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $298,950.27 and approximately $19,200.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,165.81 or 1.00195937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00185308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003905 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

