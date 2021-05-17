GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in GoPro by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 27,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

