GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.00

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 52960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 857,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

