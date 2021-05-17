Gravity One Day Volume Hits $46.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Gravity has traded down 77% against the dollar. One Gravity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $181,416.89 and approximately $46.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00454221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00229746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01290631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

