GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Down 40.8% Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $78,184.87 and approximately $137.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.12 or 0.00458790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00226429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.75 or 0.01323059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043188 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,692,551 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.