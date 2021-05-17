Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.