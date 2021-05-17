Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

DELL stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.