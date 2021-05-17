Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

