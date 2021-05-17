Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

