Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.00

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 88103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.20 ($2.17).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £871.69 million and a PE ratio of -63.92.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

