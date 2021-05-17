GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 30,778 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $13.09.

Several brokerages have commented on GHG. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

