Grid+ (GRID) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,007.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $52,007.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.