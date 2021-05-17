Grin Market Capitalization Reaches $45.79 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $45.79 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,078.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.94 or 0.07563625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02473025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.00648109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00203820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.00782618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.34 or 0.00656421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00538137 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 73,377,840 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

