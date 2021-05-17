Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. 29 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

SIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.